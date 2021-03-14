500,000 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Vector Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,000.

VACQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

