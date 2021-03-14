4,880 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

