4,432 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,432 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,566,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,758,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

