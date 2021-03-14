$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $29.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.34 billion to $39.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 55,260,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,375,816. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

