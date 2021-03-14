397,486 Shares in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 397,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Repro Med Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 119,525 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter valued at about $837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repro Med Systems during the third quarter worth about $724,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 99.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 95,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.94 million, a PE ratio of -389.00 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

