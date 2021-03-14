360 DigiTech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 12,804 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the typical volume of 1,376 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN opened at $31.49 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

