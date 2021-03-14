31,913 Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 2,244,476 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

