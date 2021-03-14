$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. Square reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $14.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,850,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,333. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 384.31, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.94. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total value of $21,687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,173,030 shares of company stock worth $265,111,640. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Square by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

