$281.50 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to post sales of $281.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $202.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of APAM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 405,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,372. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 437,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,835,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.