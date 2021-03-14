2,603 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,507,000 after purchasing an additional 381,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR opened at $176.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.88 and its 200 day moving average is $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

