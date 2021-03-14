2,572 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,512,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

