2,441 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ JD opened at $84.02 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

