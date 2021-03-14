240,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Reinvent Technology Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000.

Shares of RTP opened at $11.01 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94.

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

