2,295 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

