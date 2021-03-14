$229.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $229.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.00 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $919.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $926.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $980.43 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $991.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 1,033,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

