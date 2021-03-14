$22.34 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce $22.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Omeros reported sales of $23.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $97.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $105.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OMER stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 556.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

