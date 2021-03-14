$21.40 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $21.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.20 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $18.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $105.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $106.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.50 million, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $146.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $52.86 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $445,854.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,439.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,851,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,897,000 after acquiring an additional 487,737 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 247.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 794,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

