200,000 Shares in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Separately, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SRSA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.32. 3,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.