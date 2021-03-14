$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will post sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

