$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

PVH traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 690,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,606. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

