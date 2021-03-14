$196.06 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report $196.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.30 million and the lowest is $187.94 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $168.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $794.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.00 million to $813.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $885.96 million, with estimates ranging from $836.70 million to $957.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.10.

MKTX traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $518.97. 225,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.05 and its 200 day moving average is $528.43. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in MarketAxess by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

