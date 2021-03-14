1,919 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

