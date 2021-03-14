$188.87 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce $188.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $182.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $827.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $833.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $886.30 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $253,061.76. Insiders have sold a total of 56,629 shares of company stock worth $3,386,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $64.70 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.