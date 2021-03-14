18,193 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

XEC opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 36,451 shares of company stock worth $2,063,547 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

