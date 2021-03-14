1,746 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $120.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.