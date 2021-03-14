1,712 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.29.

NYSE:MDC opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,367. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

