$16.56 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to announce sales of $16.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $16.60 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $12.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $67.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $67.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.37 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

In related news, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aspen Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

ASPU opened at $8.91 on Friday. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.77.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

