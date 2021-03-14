$16.21 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post $16.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.83 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $115.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $275.99 million, with estimates ranging from $248.90 million to $306.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 282,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,599. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $505,808.00. Insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

