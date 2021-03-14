15,854 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after buying an additional 2,696,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 521,579 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,463,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 424,855 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,623.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

