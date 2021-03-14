1,560 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.92.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $318.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

