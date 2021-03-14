14,886 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,005,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,395 shares of company stock worth $29,258,990.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

