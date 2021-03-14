14,426 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

