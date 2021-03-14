14,274 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $50.33 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

