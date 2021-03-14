13,407 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652 in the last three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

