12,791 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 237.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 231,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 32.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 270.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 167,784 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

