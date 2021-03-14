12,708 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 464,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

