12,410 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $613.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

