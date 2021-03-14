$122.55 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post sales of $122.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.03 million. Five9 posted sales of $95.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $520.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.09 million to $521.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $612.07 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $624.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,694,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.44. 381,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,733. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.62. Five9 has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

