11,527 Shares in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in United Insurance by 24.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Insurance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $339.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan bought 7,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at $814,484.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,620 shares of company stock worth $94,004. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

