$113.20 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post sales of $113.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $467.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $482.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $494.26 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $525.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,614 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

