1,088 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $361.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

