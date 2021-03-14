1,071 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $264.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.11 and a 200-day moving average of $185.12.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.53.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

