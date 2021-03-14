$1.95 EPS Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. OneMain posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 490.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in OneMain by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

