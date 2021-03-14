$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. 852,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

