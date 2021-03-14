$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 237,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

