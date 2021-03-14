$1.19 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce $1.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.38 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 million to $40.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

