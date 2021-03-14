$1.19 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce $1.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.38 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 million to $40.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.