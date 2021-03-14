$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Intel reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Intel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 232,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Intel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 80,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,172,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

