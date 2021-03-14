$1.03 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.99. CSX posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.85. 2,237,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.