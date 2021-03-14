$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Dorman Products reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $105.86. 313,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,578. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

