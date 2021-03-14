0Chain (ZCN) Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $36.41 million and $743,204.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.